Greg Pietras, 51, a utility worker at the Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority, demonstrates how the interior of buses are misted with a disinfectant as part of the bus cleaning process. Each day, the EMTA, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, cleans about 60 buses that are currently being used for daily service as the authority prepares for the spread of the coronavirus in the Erie, Pennsylvania region. (Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP)