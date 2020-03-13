Philadelphia public schools to close for 2 weeks due to coronavirus concerns

Updated at 2:30 p.m.

Philadelphia officials will hold their first daily update of the city's response to the coronavirus at 1 p.m. in the Fire Administration Building on Spring Garden Street.

There remained one confirmed case of coronavirus, or COVID-19, in the city as of Friday. The city's Department of Public Health was currently investigating 45 people for potential infection as of Thursday evening, up from 39 the day before.

The health department maintained the risk of infection to the average Philadelphian remained low.

Schools

The School District of Philadelphia announced Friday that all schools will be closed from Monday through Friday, March 27.

"Though the School District of Philadelphia still does NOT have nay suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in schools or offices, this closure has become necessary as many SDP employees who reside in neighboring counties are being asked to avoid non-essential travel to not report to work. This is creating a significant staffing challenge for our schools," Superintendent William Hite said in a statement posted to the district website.

During the two-week break, all schools will be deep cleaned, the statement said, and the district will provide parents with regular updates.

Students have been encouraged to take home with them any personal supplies and medications they might need during the closure.

"We realize the hardship that a districtwide closure of our public schools may cause our families," Hite said. "The School District is working closely with the Office of Emergency Management and the Philadelphia Department of Public Health to develop an action plan to, as much as possible, maintain the critical support services our schools provide to students and families."

Libraries

The Free Library of Philadelphia continues to operate during its regular schedule.

But the library has canceled all its public programs and outreach activities throughout the rest of the month starting on Sunday with the exception of LEAP out-of-school-time program, according to a post on the library's website.

Hand sanitizer will be made available for public use and staff have removed toys from the children's areas.

Catholic churches

Archbishop Nelson Peréz has dispensed the faithful from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass, he announced on Twitter Thursday.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day. Check back to phillytrib.com for updates.