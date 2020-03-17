Coronavirus update: What you need to know Tuesday

The Kenney administration will update the city's response to the coronavirus at 1 p.m. today.

The city and School District of Philadelphia continue to offer free meals to students between 9 a.m. and noon at 30 schools throughout the city. For a full list of locations, visit phila.gov.

The city has curtailed the hours of 50 recreation centers that will provide safe spaces for students. Hours of operation are now between 2 and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. These centers will provide meals for those 18 years old and younger at 3 p.m. For a full listing, visit phila.gov.

Six older-adult centers remain open between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for meal service:

Juniata Park Older Adult Center, 1251 East Sedgley Ave

Mann Older Adult Center, 3201 N 5th St.

M.L. King Older Adult Center, 2101 W. Cecil B. Moore Ave.

Northeast Older Adult Center, 8101 Bustleton Ave.

South Philadelphia Older Adult Center, 1430 E. Passyunk Ave.

West Oak Lane Senior Center 7210 Ogontz Ave.

Penn Medicine opens drive-thru testing sites

Penn Medicine has opened two COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites — one in West Philadelphia and one in Radnor provide testing on a limited basis.

Patients who are concerned about possible symptoms of the virus should contact their healthcare providers, who will provide specific instructions.

"No co-pays or deductibles will be charged for testing, and uninsured patients will be able to be tested for free," a Penn Medicine spokesperson said in an e-mailed statement.

"For the safety of everyone involved and due to the high demand for tests, Penn Medicine urges all patients to register in advance through their physician’s office."

'We've got to be flexible'

One Day at a Time’s weekly food bank exclusively for those living with HIV was open on Tuesday.

Simone Morgan, the nonprofit’s medical case worker and food bank manager, was filling grocery bags full of fruit, vegetables, pasta and other items donated from ShopRite, Philabundance and other sources.

Morgan said the food was a monthly supplement for between 150 and 200 people. The nonprofit has not experienced any slowdown in clients due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While directing an employee and pulling foodstuffs out of the supply closet, Morgan worried the coronavirus might deter some HIV clients from coming out.

“They may be leery coming out,” she said, “because they have a compromised immune system. … It’s hard for me to gauge: Am I going to get a mad rush because everything is shutting down or are people going to be too scared to come out?”

Individuals at a higher risk of getting very sick from the coronavirus are older adults and those with underlying medical conditions, including HIV or AIDS, heart disease, diabetes.

One Day at a Time offers a suite of services for those recovering from drugs and alcohol addiction, low-income individuals and those living with HIV, including housing, food services, job programs, transportation and more.

Job Suender, chief of staff at the nonprofit, said staff have ramped up their cleaning efforts of offices and vehicles in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and the organization’s hours have been curtailed.

Staff also are working to schedule client appointments to prevent large groups from gathering in the organization's waiting room, and making more home visits and deliveries.

“It’s a very tough, fluid, developing situation,” Suender said. “We’ve got to be flexible and able to respond to whatever happens because we’re never going to turn our backs on our clients despite whatever the city’s going to be able to do or provide support, resources, whatever.”

Among those at the nonprofit waiting to pick up food was Carl Sims of North Philadelphia.

At 64, Sims has lived with HIV for nearly 30 years. Sims, who said he is occasionally food insecure, depends on nonprofit’s monthly food bank.

Sims said his life is already regimented to limit his exposure to infectious diseases: He stays in the house and only makes necessary trips outside. He has taken extra precautions, including washing his hands more frequently.

Most importantly, Sims said his faith was allowing him to weather the coronavirus pandemic.

“I truly believe in God with all my heart,” he said. “Whatever is going to be is going to be. … I ain’t worried about things no more these days. I used to be, like, in panic mode. But you’ve got to have faith in something greater than yourself.”

This is a developing story. Check back to phillytrib.com for updates throughout the day.