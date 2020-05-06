To date, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has reported 54,513 COVID-19 cases (including confirmed and probable cases). There are 130,593 cases in New Jersey and 5,371 cases in Delaware. Philadelphia has 16,410 cases.
Pennsylvania’s death toll stands at 3,224, New Jersey’s is at 8,244, and Delaware’s is at 187. Philadelphia’s death toll is 743.
Note: Pa. no longer includes probable COVID-19 deaths in its official count, only deaths that have been confirmed through testing.
Pa. offers new program to decontaminate N-95 masks
As personal protective equipment remains in short supply for Pennsylvania health care facilities and first responders, Gov. Tom Wolf has announced a new program to decontaminate N-95 masks.
Employees have reported reusing these masks, which can protect workers from 95% of airborne particles, despite the fact they’re designed as single-use. The new program Wolf announced Wednesday allows those masks to be reused up to 20 times. Doylestown Hospital has been using a similar sterilization system for more than a month.
The Battelle Critical Care Decontamination System, based in Delaware County, uses a vaporous hydrogen peroxide to decontaminate tens of thousands of masks each day. It was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for mask decontamination in March.
The decontaminations are paid for by the federal government. Organizations that qualify for the service — including law enforcement agencies, fire departments and emergency management agencies — only have to pay for shipping to and from the Delco site.
Some Pa. liquor stores to open for in-person orders Friday
Starting Friday, some Pennsylvania residents won’t have to roll the dice on the web or wait on the phone to order wine and spirits. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced Wednesday it plans to open 77 state-run liquor stores for in-store purchases in counties easing social distancing restrictions on May 8.
Find a list of stores, mostly in North and Northwestern Pennsylvania, here.
No more than 25 people will be allowed in these liquor stores at any given time, including employees, and in an effort to maintain proper social distancing, that number could be less for a particularly small store. Everyone inside will be required to wear face masks. Shoppers might also notice newly installed plexiglass by the registers.
State-run liquor stores started taking limited online orders at the beginning of April after shutting down its brick and mortars in mid-March. Seeing overwhelming demand, the PCLB expanded operations to curbside pickup.
Preliminary reports show almost 381,000 curbside orders totaling $29.1 million (including sales tax) over the past 2.5 weeks.
A list of all stores offering curbside pickup is available here.
