As the novel coronavirus continues to disproportionately impact communities of color around the country, issues around racism and health equity have been thrust into the spotlight.

Black Americans, Latino Americans and American Indians have been hospitalized and are dying from the infection at rates that far surpass their portion of the population.

“If we don’t address the reasons why, as this pandemic continues, we’re going to continue to see this increased impact among people of color, among essential workers and among low-income Americans, and it doesn’t need to be that way,” said Dr. Richard Besser, president and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

Besser said a number of measures need to be taken to address the disproportionate impact of COVID-19.

“As we’re moving to reopen the economy and get people back to work, we need to ensure that all workers have the protective equipment that they need and that there be enforceable standards in the workplace so that when someone is going to work, if they’re not being given the protection that they need, there is something that we can do about that,” said Besser, a former acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Besser said it’s also important that adequate testing and treatment is available in all communities, “and that means collecting data down to the neighborhood level — broken down by race and ethnicity.”

“The overall rates of the disease may look good in the city, but you may have certain neighborhoods where there is ongoing transmission. If you’re not seeing that, then it will be hard to address that.”

Dr. Michelle Albert, president of the Association of Black Cardiologists, said public policy needs to be changed to eliminate educational and economic disparities and to increase access to equitable and quality health care.

Leaders in the medical field also need to promote diversity in clinical trials and address structural racism by ensuring that health care workers undergo implicit bias training.

A new analysis by ABC News and FiveThirtyEight has found that white neighborhoods in major cities have more access to COVID-19 testing sites. According to the review, Black and Hispanic people are more likely to visit understaffed testing centers and experience longer wait times.

One of the biggest reasons African Americans are more affected by the coronavirus than other races is because a large portion of African Americans are essential workers and are at a higher risk of being exposed to the virus, Besser said. Blacks are overrepresented in essential front-line positions in grocery stores, convenience and drug stores, and health care and child services, according to a report by the Economic Policy Institute.

Health experts have said that American Indians, Blacks and Latinos are experiencing more complications from COVID-19 because they have higher rates of underlying conditions such as heart disease.

Albert is currently leading a study on the impact of cardiovascular effects of COVID-19 on African-American women.

“My research seeks to understand the experiences of African-American women and then to ultimately identify the most important factors that we could target to reduce risk for COVID-19 in this group,” Albert said.

Albert says she is focusing her research on African-American women because they are historically at the intersection of the worst health and economic disparities in the U.S.

“They tend to reside in lower socioeconomic status households and neighborhoods, regardless of education or income level,” she said. “They tend to exist in multi-generational households where they are caregivers for children, as well as elderly parents. African-American women also tend to be frequent recipients of bias at levels of society, compared to women of other racial groups.”

Albert’s research is part of the work of the University of California San Francisco NURTURE Center that she leads, examining adverse toxic experiences and the impact on cardiovascular health.

Meanwhile, national health groups are warning that smokers and vapers could face a greater threat from the coronavirus.

The CDC has designated smoking as an underlying medical condition because it weakens the immune system, which increases the risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

“One of the things that gets less attention is that the CDC’s data, consistent with data that we’ve seen from other countries, demonstrates that smoking is an independent risk factor for suffering from the more severe consequences of COVID-19, which means greater risk of hospitalization,” said Matthew E. Myers, president of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.

“We want to elevate the issue because it’s something that individuals can do something about. Many people don’t realize this, but quitting smoking in fact reduces your risk almost immediately.”

The tobacco industry has targeted inner-city communities with menthol cigarettes for decades, which has led to a significant uptick in young people smoking. Myers said menthols are a direct reason why African Americans suffer from many of the underlying conditions that make COVID-19 worse, including cancer, diabetes, heart disease and lung disease.