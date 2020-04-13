In this April 1, 2020, file photo, Atlanta Braves field manager Tyler Lenz walks across the covered home plate at Truist Park in Atlanta. There are no sponsored power plays at the moment. No doughnut races in the fourth quarter. No calls to the bullpen presented by phone companies. While the coronavirus pandemic circles the world, sports business executives are having conversations about lucrative advertising and marketing contracts with no games on the horizon. — Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP/Curtis Compton