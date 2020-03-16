Coronavirus school closures begin, SDP hands out free meals

Philadelphia had eight confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus as of Monday.

The Kenney administration will provide updates at its daily briefing at 1 p.m.

"Uncharted territory"

Mayor Jim Kenney said Monday morning the city was in “uncharted territory" as it continues to respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s no handbook for this and we’re doing our best to fly the plane straight and get everything done that we need to get done,” Kenney said.

The mayor stood beside School District of Philadelphia Superintendent William Hite and Councilman Kenyatta Johnson on Monday inside Tilden Middle School in Southwest Philadelphia, one of the 30 locations citywide offering free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for students while schools were closed due to the coronavirus.

While standing in front of scores of brown paper bags filled with food, Hite said the city and district were evaluating the free food program and going to determine how the process move forward.

“This is the first day” of the free food program, Hite said. “And we want to make sure that we’re going to look at how we distribute and how many individuals come in to pick up these meals and then we will adjust accordingly.”

Kenney added that resources and meals would be shifted to other areas to meet demand.

Hite said educational packets will be distributed on Tuesday. Hite was not certain yet where they would be made available that morning.

Kenney said officials would extend the free meal program in the event schools are shut down beyond the current two-week closure.

Schools closed, meals distributed

Alonzo Wise’s three children rifled through the brown paper bags that held their free breakfast and lunch for the day on the steps of Tilden Middle School on Monday morning.

“Just wait till we get home, yo!” he told his children, twins Mikel and Mikai, 7, and Jace, 5.

On the first day that schools were closed districtwide in response to the virus, Wise was among a few dozen parents to arrive at the Southwest Philadelphia middle school before 10 a.m. The bags contained shelf-stable foods, including cereal, fruit, milk, crackers, yogurt, cheese or other items.

Wise, who is employed as an inventory worker at local Walmart stores, was off work that day because of store closures due to the virus. He said the district-provided meals were critical.

“On a day to day basis, we depend on the schools while we’re at work,” Wise said. “We factor in them eating at school and providing lunch at school. Them helping us out during a time like this — a disaster — is very helpful.

“As parents, we try to make a way regardless of what it is but it’s very helpful that we ain’t got to go beyond that point to try and figure out what we’re going to do for our kids."

Free meals for students are offered between 9 a.m. and noon Monday through Friday. The city also opened 50 city-owned facilities, including gyms and recreation centers, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday to provide spaces for students and "limited meals" at 3 p.m.

Monica Lewis, a spokeswoman for the district, said the district had a supply of upwards of 100,000 meals leading into the school closures, which were part of the federal free- and reduced-meal program. That food was expected to last for two weeks.

Community partners are expected to provide free meals on the weekends.

Lewis said the district was working with state and federal officials to prepare for the potential of providing meals beyond the current closures.

"This is something that none of us have really experienced," Lewis said. "So we really guess as to what happens but we will be doing everything possible to make sure we take care of our students and their families."

For a full list of meal sites and spaces provided by the city, visit philasd.org.