The coronavirus is having a devastating impact on African Americans.
As the pandemic grips the nation, a disturbing trend has emerged of the coronavirus killing African Americans at a higher rate.
President Donald Trump and the government’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, acknowledged the higher death rate among African Americans during Tuesday’s White House briefing. The president called it a “tremendous challenge.”
Philadelphia is among the cities where Black residents have been hard-hit, according to city officials. Other cities where African Americans have been hard-hit by the virus include New York, Detroit, New Orleans, Chicago and Milwaukee, according to an Associated Press analysis.
For example, Louisiana tracked demographic data for 512 deaths and found 70% of the victims were Black, despite African Americans comprising just 32% of the state’s population. In Michigan, more than half of the deaths where race data was collected were Black residents; the state’s population is 14% Black.
The population of Illinois is 17% Hispanic and 14% Black, yet as of Monday 63% of the more than 9,000 COVID cases with racial data recorded were nonwhite residents, and at least 40% of the state’s 307 victims were Black.
In New York City, recently released ZIP code data showed that Black, brown and immigrant communities are disproportionately represented among the diagnosed virus cases and deaths. On Wednesday, the city’s Department of Health released racial data showing 27.5% of the victims whose race is known are Black, although Blacks are only about 22% of the population.
“Everywhere we look, the coronavirus is devastating our communities,” said Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP.
According to an AP analysis of the 3,300 victims whose demographic data was publicly shared by officials, about 42% were Black. Blacks account for roughly 21% of the total population in the areas covered by the analysis. Demographic data was not available for the rest of the nation’s 13,000 deaths.
The AP’s analysis is one of the first attempts to examine the racial disparities of COVID-19 cases and deaths nationwide. It involved examining more than 4,450 deaths and 52,000 COVID-19 cases from across the country, relying on the handful of state and local governments that have released victims’ race.
While the numbers are devastating it is not a complete surprise that African Americans have been particularly hard-hit by the pandemic.
The virus is attacking a vulnerable population that suffers from disparities in health care and economic opportunities, and pre-existing conditions such as diabetes and hypertension.
“A history of systemic racism and inequity in access to health care and economic opportunity has made many African Americans far more vulnerable to the virus,” reports the Associated Press. “Black adults suffer from higher rates of obesity, diabetes and asthma, which make them more susceptible, and also are more likely to be uninsured. They also often report that medical professionals take their ailments less seriously when they seek treatment.”
African Americans are also vulnerable because they are overrepresented among workers like nurse aides, grocery store clerks, emergency dispatchers and public transportation employees who cannot telecommute. That forces African Americans out into the general public at a time when others are under strict stay-at-home orders.
“All one has to do is stand on a platform and you’ll see that the trains are filled with Black and brown and low-income people going into communities to service those who are able to telecommute,” said Eric Adams, president of New York City’s Brooklyn borough.
African Americans, like other Americans, must do all we can to protect ourselves from this pandemic, including thoroughly washing hands and practicing social distancing. African Americans must also elect strong advocates for public policies that address the racial disparities in health care and the workplace.
