The curve of coronavirus infection is beginning to flatten in Pennsylvania.
“I think that mitigation efforts — the prevention efforts that the governor put in place — has been working,” Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said.
“We have been able to flatten the curve in terms of the numbers of cases that we are seeing.”
On Tuesday, the state reported 1,146 new cases of coronavirus, in comparison to 1,900 new cases in a day six days ago.
“There are still a lot of new cases but at a much slower rate than we were seeing before,” she said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the state logged a total of 25,345 new cases and 584 deaths. Philadelphia has 7,130 confirmed cases.
While some are calling for all businesses to be opened back up and for the stay-at-home order to be lifted, Levine said now is not the time.
“The governor is starting discussions, within the administration, with important stakeholders and with a multi-state collaborative to talk about how we would slowly and in a progressive fashion open up businesses and the state,” she said.
There are 108,286 patients who have tested negative for the coronavirus to date in Pennsylvania. Even though the Health Department has mandated that laboratories report the race and ethnicity data of those who being tested, that information is not being accurately reported.
“In the midst of this global pandemic they are not putting that data in our system, so we are trying really hard to get them to do that,” Levine said.
“We’re starting to get some of the racial and ethnicity data trickling in, but we’re not yet there.”
She said the state would like to expand mass testing efforts but is experiencing difficulty obtaining the chemicals needed to administer the tests.
“We’re going to be prioritizing health care workers and then those who are sick and have symptoms, especially seniors,” Levine said.
“We do not plan to be able to do testing of asymptomatic people at this time. We simply do not have the laboratory capability in terms of reagents and test kits to be able to do that population surveillance testing at this time.”
