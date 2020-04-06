Resources

Attorneys from Women's Law Project, Women Against Abuse Legal Center, Philadelphia Legal Assistance and SeniorLAW Center have compiled a comprehensive resource for getting Protection From Abuse orders and filing emergency custody petitions in Philadelphia while the courts are closed. The information is available at http://bit.ly/WLPCOVID19

People can file for these orders from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. Mondays through Fridays and 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. on weekends and holidays at Stout Criminal Justice Center, 1301 Filbert St.

Philadelphia Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-866-723-3014

National Domestic Violence hotline: 1-800-799-7233