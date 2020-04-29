The coronavirus is adversely impacting Yeadon’s elder care facilities and causing an uptick in cases.
The small borough currently has 229 coronavirus cases. The virus has claimed the lives of 20 Yeadon residents – many of whom were elderly.
“Yeadon is no different in that everywhere there are nursing homes, we’ve seen a spike in coronavirus illness and unfortunately fatalities,” said Mayor Rohan K. Hepkins.
He says borough’s elder care facilities are doing the best they can to prevent the spread of the virus. They are taking precautions such as routinely checking patients’ temperatures, restricting access only to essential staff and personnel and not allowing family and friends to visit. He said these facilities have been supplied with adequate amounts of personal protective equipment for staff.
“Despite their best efforts, these nursing homes and the ones across the country who have taken the same precautions – have not been able to prevent the spread of the virus,” Hepkins said.
“A lot of administrators believe that it is an asymptomatic phenomenon that is happening. There are a lot of people that don’t show any symptoms and they may carry the virus.”
While social distancing is touted as a way to keep the virus from spreading, it’s difficult to do in nursing home settings.
“It’s hard or impossible to practice social distancing where you have elderly residents that need to lead to the bathroom, need to be fed, need to be bathed and sometimes need to be carried and moved around,” Hepkins explained.
“It’s hard to practice social distancing like that in a situation where these residents are very needy.”
And many of these elderly residents may have underlying health issues such as diabetes and hypertension that makes them more vulnerable.
“For all of these reasons, it’s hitting nursing homes harder,” Hepkins stated.
Yeadon has some of the highest cases of coronavirus cases in Delaware County, which are driven by the impact on its nursing facilities. The predominately African American borough is home to three elder care facilities, while some of its surrounding counties don’t have any.
The Pennsylvania Health Department has been assisting nursing homes around the state during this pandemic.
“When an infectious disease occurs in a congregate care facility, such as a nursing home, there are significant concerns as to how quickly it can spread among both residents and employees,” Nate Wardie, health department spokesperson said in an e-mail.
“The department is working with our long-term care facilities to assist them, particularly those with outbreaks and with significant areas of concern, which includes staffing issues.”
“We have been working to push personal protective equipment to all of our long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania and sent that equipment to all facilities earlier this month.”
The focus on conditions at Yeadon’s nursing facilities come as advocates are calling for expanded testing and funding for long term care homes and assisted living communities.
The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, (AHCA/NCAL) which represents more than 14,000 facilities, called on states to provide priority access to testing for all long-term care residents regardless of symptoms.
“Without access to more testing, nursing homes and assisted living communities are at a severe disadvantage in protecting our residents,” AHCA/NCAL President and CEO Mark Parkinson said in a news release.
“Long term care facilities, especially ones with COVID-19 cases, need to be able to alert all residents and staff due to the fact that many individuals are not exhibiting symptoms.”
