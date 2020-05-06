FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2019, file photo, American Ballet Theatre’s principal dancer Misty Copeland poses for a portrait in New York. Thirty-two dancers from 14 countries have performed a ballet for a virtual audience to benefit the struggling dance community. “Swans for Relief” is an initiative created by Copeland and is designed to raise funds for dancers all over the world who have lost their jobs after ballet performances were shut down due to COVID-19. (Photo by Matt Licari/Invision/AP, File)