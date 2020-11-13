Community churches in Philadelphia will be handing out hand sanitizer and face masks on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the corners of Broad and Poplar Streets. (858 N. Broad)

Distribution will be taken place on both sides of the road.

Support The Philadelphia Tribune

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support the nation's longest continuously published newspaper serving the African American community by making a contribution.

All churches, businesses, residents and places of worship in the surrounding counties are encouraged to pick up while supplies last.

Pastor Nathaniel J. Holder of St. John Memorial Baptist Church, Pastor Mark Hatcher of The Met Church and Pastor Herbert Lusk II of Greater Exodus Baptist Church in thanks to Baptist Resource Network of PA/SJ and the Pa. Disaster Relief Program are coordinating the event.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.