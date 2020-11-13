Community churches in Philadelphia will be handing out hand sanitizer and face masks on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the corners of Broad and Poplar Streets. (858 N. Broad)

Distribution will be taken place on both sides of the road.

All churches, businesses, residents and places of worship in the surrounding counties are encouraged to pick up while supplies last.

Pastor Nathaniel J. Holder of St. John Memorial Baptist Church, Pastor Mark Hatcher of The Met Church and Pastor Herbert Lusk II of Greater Exodus Baptist Church in thanks to Baptist Resource Network of PA/SJ and the Pa. Disaster Relief Program are coordinating the event.