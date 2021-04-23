As the city's COVID-19 cases decline, Health Commissioner Dr. Tom Farley announced two changes that ease restrictions for restaurants in Philadelphia.

Effective immediately, restaurants with existing outdoor accommodations can increase outdoor capacity above 50 people. Tables must remain at least 6 feet apart chairback to chairback.

Restaurants with bars may allow limited bar seating. Groups of four or fewer from the same household must be kept at least 6 feet apart and there must be a barrier between patrons and the bartender.

“We are still experiencing high cases counts, more than 500 a day, but we have been having ongoing discussions with an advisory group of restaurants about the restrictions and we’re trying to help businesses adjust and make money, without having to risk additional spread of this virus,” Farley said during a virtual news media update Friday.

Restaurants interested in increasing their outdoor dining capacity must complete and submit the Application for Food Business Outdoor Seating 50+, currently found on the city’s COVID-19 guidance webpage.

The changes come as the city reported 441 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 144,048.

The Department of Public Health confirmed 12 additional deaths in Philadelphia. This brings the number of residents who have succumbed to the virus in Philadelphia to 3,434.

Racial disparities for vaccinations exist in younger demographic

According to recently released city data, for people between the ages of 20 and 44, only 15% of the city's African-American residents and 23% of Hispanic residents have received their first dose. Whites in that age range account for 38% and Asians are 49%.

"I'm not happy with the gap that we are seeing in the uptake in vaccine by race," Farley said.

"African Americans are the group that has the lowest vaccination rates. If you look at our website, you'll see that is predominately among younger adults. When you get to people 65 and up, it pretty well much matches by race."

For instance, for residents age 64-74, 56% of African-American residents have received one dose, compared with 54% Hispanics, 70% of Asians and 55% of whites have received at least one dose.

"And it does seem to be that the requirement to schedule an appointment often online has made it more difficult for African Americans to get in," Farley continued.

"As we get to more walk in appointments, I hope that we'll see more African Americans representing a larger portion of those folks being vaccinated."

Vaccine demand is decreasing in Philadelphia

Even though all adults are eligible to be vaccinated in Philadelphia, the federally-supported mass vaccination sites located the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City and at Esperanza in Hunting Park are experiencing a drop off in demand. Both sites are available for appointments and walk-ins.

However, Farley said that the volume of people visiting the Department of Public Health’s neighborhood clinics have stayed relatively high. He said those clinics are serving approximately 400-500 people per day.

“This is a sign that people who are not vaccinated yet are more interested in getting vaccinated closer to home,” Farley said.

Residents can now schedule appointments for these sites by visiting www.phila.gov/2021-04-20-sign-up-for-your-covid-19-vaccine-appointment-here/

Farley said some of Philadelphia’s 250 vaccine providers are now offering walk in access and noted that outreach workers are calling residents and canvassing in low vaccinated neighborhoods to get people to sign up.

As of Friday afternoon, 516,011 city residents received one dose of the vaccine, while 333,172 have been fully vaccinated.

PCA launches COVID-19 vaccine hotline for Philadelphians, age 60 and older

Philadelphia Corporation for Aging (PCA) has partnered with the Pennsylvania Department of Aging’s PACE program to develop the new COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline for Philadelphians, age 60 and older.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline is available to all individuals 60 and older at 1 (800) 424-4351.

The hotline operates Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Najia Orr, president and CEO of PCA said the organization is helping educate older adults about the vaccine and and registered them to be vaccinated.

"We know that the vaccine is a large step in us combating the pandemic and we want to make sure that we are doing our part in getting our consumers registered," Orr said.

He also said the organization has partnered with the Public Health Department and the Fire Department to ensure that homebound seniors are being vaccinated.