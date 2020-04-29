As one of Philly’s largest internet providers, Comcast is extending its coronavirus relief policies that took effect last month through June 30.
Continuing from its announcement on March 13, Comcast is pledging to not disconnect a customer’s Xfinity internet and other services, or impose late fees, if the individual contacts the company saying they cannot afford payments this month.
Xfinity Wifi hotspots in businesses and public spaces across the city and country are also available free of charge — including for non-Xfinity subscribers. You can find a WiFi hotspot in your ZIP code here.
Comcast is also pausing its data plans and giving its customers access to unlimited data.
Internet Essentials — Comcast’s broadband program for qualifying low-income households — will be available complimentary for 60 days of service during the pandemic for new customers. The service is normally $9.95 per month.
“These extended measures will continue to keep Americans safe and ensure that households are equipped for students to learn and stay informed at home as the nation copes with this unprecedented disruption to our daily lives,” said Dave Watson, Comcast Cable’s chief executive officer.
Several other utility providers in the region are also suspending shutoffs during COVID-19, including the Philadelphia Water Department, Philadelphia Gas Works and PECO. Evictions in Philadelphia are on hold through April 30.
