Philadelphia students out of the classroom due to the coronavirus pandemic are getting access to virtual learning thanks to a $5-million donation from a famous business leader and his family.
Aileen and Brian Roberts, and their family, gave the gift to the Philadelphia School District to get up to 50,000 Chromebook laptop computers into the hands of students, the Fund for the School District of Philadelphia announced Friday.
The Comcast chairman and CEO and his wife covered nearly half of the $11 million the school district on Thursday said it needs to even the playing field for learning in Philadelphia where computer access and internet connectivity lags other communities.
