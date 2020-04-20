In this Friday, April 3, 2020 photo, Anali Reyes Vazquez a senior at Rutgers University–Camden senior poses for a photograph in Barrington, N.J. For health sciences major Vazquez, the sweeping turmoil has brought setbacks as her parents are out of work, but also a glimmer of opportunity. One of her final classes is a course on medical translating, which could help her land a position amid the pandemic serving Spanish-speaking patients. "There are people in need," she said, "even though it is a scary thought." —AP Photo/Matt Rourke