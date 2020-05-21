It’s official, you can now order cocktails to go legally in the state of Pennsylvania.

On Thursday, Gov. Tom Wolf signed House Bill 327, which allows restaurants that have lost more than 25% of average monthly sales due to COVID-19 to sell cocktails to go. The bill goes into effect immediately.

The State Senate approved the legal sale of cocktails to-go in the state of Pennsylvania about a week ago but needed the governor’s signature to go into effect.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

In order to sell drinks to go, establishments must have prepared meals available for pickup in addition to the cocktails. Patrons are not required to purchase food in order to get takeout mixed beverages.

If you’re wondering what kinds of drinks you’ll be able to get, the bill specifically covers drinks made by bartenders. Drinks must be mixed on the premises and served in sealed containers. Cocktails to go sales can only be made up until 11 p.m.

According to a tweet by the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association, takeout mixed drink sales will be suspended once the COVID-19 crisis has ended or when the business is able to operate at 60% capacity.