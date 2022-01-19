The Philadelphia Department of Public Health has issued new guidance for those who test positive in the city's schools.
The updated recommendations includes strict masking guidance and no longer suggesting pauses to in-person learning.
"While we all recognize that there are no perfect answers, this guidance is our best current attempt to keep children learning in person as much as possible while keeping children, teachers and other staff members as safe as possible,” Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said during a press conference held on Wednesday.
The recommendations are based on recent guidance for schools from the Centers for Disease Control.
Current Philadelphia protocol recommends that students or staff who test positive must remain out of class for a 10-day isolation period. That guidance remains in effect, unless the school is able to implement several layers of protective measures.
If the school is able to implement required layers of mitigation, students can return after five days, as long as they continue to wear masks for five more days.
The layers of mitigation include ventilation, contact tracing for high-risk exposures (meaning exposures without a mask on) and an area where students, teachers and staff can eat while removing their masks for days six to 10 that is separated from others, screening, testing and strict masking.
“Local education agencies that cannot implement all of the recommended layers of mitigation must maintain a 10-day isolation or quarantine period for students," Bettigole explained.
"For teachers and other staff members our new guidance allows the return after five days if rapid tests are negative on days five and six. They can return on day six after testing negative that morning."
"Given the current widespread community widespread transmission occurring at this time we will no longer use case numbers to determine when to pause in-person learning," Bettigole said.
"Instead schools will continue in-person learning unless staff absences due to COVID-19 isolation or quarantine, require a temporary pause."
Bettigole said while the city is starting to see a drop in cases, this doesn’t mean that the danger has passed.
“We are still seeing nearly 2,000 new cases per day,” she said. “Three weeks ago that number would have been the worse we’ve seen in the entire pandemic. It’s only because things are slightly better this week than last week that we are hopeful."
“I also want to note that seeing fewer cases per day does not mean that the omicron wave is over,” Bettigole continued.
“The truth is we don’t know what is going to happen, but the numbers this week do give me some hope.”
Bettigole noted that during the past two weeks, 25,179 Philadelphians have been diagnosed with COVID. As of Tuesday, the city is seeing an average of 1,979 new cases per day, compared to more 3,500 per day last week.
“The percentage of tests that are coming back positive now is down to 21% which means that we believe that we are still missing a significant number of positive cases in the community,” Bettigole said.
There are currently 1,432 people hospitalized for COVID. Bettigole said most of the people who are hospitalized with COVID have not been fully vaccinated.
“Which means that the best way to protect hospitals and to protect yourself is by getting up to date on your vaccinations,” she stressed.
This comes as more than 95% of adults, 92.3% of those who are 12 and up and 32.2% of children 5 to 11 in Philadelphia have had a least one vaccine dose. According to health officials, 78.5% of adults and 72.8% of those 12 and up are fully vaccinated.
“I’m happy to report that more than a quarter of a million booster doses have been administered in Philadelphia but we still need more,” Bettigole said. “All of those numbers could be and really need to higher.”
Bettigole also highlighted the free COVID-tests that residents can request at covidtests.gov. Every household is eligible to receive four free at-home tests. The first shipments at slated to be mailed out by the end of January.
Those who do not have internet access can call the health department’s call center at (215) 685-5488 for assistance in ordering tests.
Bettigole encouraged those who need to be tested now to visit phila.gov/testing or to buy rapid tests at a local pharmacy. Those with private insurance can be reimbursed if they submit receipts.
