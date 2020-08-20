City officials will allow indoor dining — with restrictions — starting Sept. 8.

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said the decision to allow indoor dining comes as the city is making progress in its coronavirus transmission rates.

Because people cannot wear masks while they are eating and drinking, Farley said, other restrictions must be put in place for safety when restaurants offer indoor dining.

Support The Philadelphia Tribune Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support the nation's longest continuously published newspaper serving the African American community by making a contribution. Contribute

The restrictions include, but are not limited to, the following:

Restaurants cannot be filled to more than 25 percent capacity.

No more than four diners per table.

Tables must be arranged so that diners at separate tables are at least 6 feet apart or have an impermeable barrier between them.

Servers must wear both masks and face shields for additional protection.

No bar service. Alcohol can be served only for on-premises consumption when in the same transaction as a meal.

Last call for all indoor dining orders will be at 11 p.m. and establishments will be required to be closed for service by midnight.

Restaurants must install physical barriers such as sneeze guards or partitions in restaurant kitchens and at cash registers, host stands, and food pick up areas where maintaining physical distance of at least six feet is difficult.

Restaurants must screen every employee for symptoms before every shift and prevent them from remaining on-site if they have cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills, muscle pain, or new loss of taste or smell.

The limit on the number of people per table is to "emphasize that this is about people eating with members of their household,” Farley said. “We don’t want to have a large number of people at a table together from other households. Mixing households where people are not wearing masks together, that’s a high-risk situation.”

City officials also are urging restaurant owners to increase ventilation in their establishments to further reduce the risk of transmission of the novel coronavirus.

“We are asking restaurant managers to take these restrictions very seriously and follow them,” Farley said. “That’s for the sake of your staff, for the sake of yourself, as well as for the sake of your customers."

Outdoor dining may continue under current restrictions, including having no more than 50 people outside. The full list of restrictions for restaurants and food trucks is available at https://bit.ly/PHLRestaurants.

Theaters to reopen Sept. 8

Indoor theaters and movie theaters will be allowed to reopen on Sept. 8.

Venues are not to exceed 50 percent capacity, with a maximum of 25 people allowed.

All of these venues will need to prohibit food and drink on site in order to open. Guidance for these establishments will be posted to phila.gov/reopen.

Bowling alleys, arcades allowed to reopen immediately

Bowling alleys, arcades and other indoor games are allowed to reopen as of Thursday.

Cases

City health officials on Thursday announced 105 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Philadelphia. That brings the number of confirmed cases in the city to 32,674 since the start of the outbreak.

City health officials confirmed no additional fatalities in Philadelphia. The number of residents who have succumbed to the virus in Philadelphia remains at 1,735; approximately 50% of them were residents of long-term care facilities.