The Philadelphia City Council this week released a joint statement condemning racist and xenophobic language aimed at the Asian-Americans, which has increased during the coronavirus.
Council highlighted the historical rise of racism aimed at Asian Americans dating back to the 1882 Chinese Act — the first immigration law placing restrictions on an entire ethnic group — through the internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II, and other racist policies aimed at Asian Americans up to and including recent comments from American politicians.
“This time is no different,” the statement read. “For weeks, political figures, media institutions and influential members on social media have purposefully vilified China and, by extension, people of Asian descent in assigning blame for COVID-19 — an association that has revealed anti-Asian resentment and resulted in an uptick in racial hatred.”
Since the coronavirus began, the online reporting forum STOP Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) HATE has logged more than 1,100 reports of incidents of racial harassment and discrimination. In Philadelphia, Asian American and Chinese American communities, in particular, have filed complaints and voiced concerns about increasing harassment, threats and assaults.
“In these challenging times, each of us must unequivocally speak out against xenophobia and discrimination directed towards any targeted group,” council’s statement said. “We as Philadelphians support our Asian, Asian American and immigrant communities. We stand by our Asian and Asian American neighbors, we appreciate and support our local businesses, and we will show the nation why we are the City of Brotherly of Love and Sisterly Affection.”
The coronavirus was first found in humans in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.
It has spread rapidly across the world. The World Health Organization had tallied more than 1.4 million confirmed cases and 85,522 deaths as of Thursday afternoon.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called coronavirus the “Chinese coronavirus” in early March.
And President Donald Trump insisted on using the phrase “Chinese virus” throughout the month of March.
Members of Congress began using the term as well. Late in March, CBS News reporter Weijia Jiang reported that a White House official had “referred to coronavirus as ‘Kung-Flu’ right to my face.”
The World Health Organization and other civil rights organizations across the country have rebuked these comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.