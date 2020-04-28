Philadelphia could experience a tax revenue shortfall of between $344 million and $647 million during the next two fiscal years because of the coronavirus pandemic, the City Controller’s office said in a report Monday.
“We know that the COVID-19 crisis is drastically changing the local economy and many Philadelphians are wondering how this will impact the city’s finances,” City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart said in news release.
“As the city’s watchdog, my goal is to provide as much transparency as possible about the situation we’re facing. With so much uncertainty, it’s important that both the city and the public have the information they need to make proactive, data-driven decisions for planning in the future.”
The report provides an estimate of the potential impact of the crisis on the city’s revenue during the next year. In both the moderate and severe scenarios, the Controller’s Office estimated possible industry-level fluctuations in tax revenue for the city’s taxes.
In a moderate impact scenario, Philadelphia’s stay-at-home order would last between eight and 10 weeks, and the economy would experience a six-month shock that returns to pre-crisis levels by the first quarter of the 2021 calendar year.
A severe impact scenario would be more likely if the stay-at-home order extends into June or beyond. In that scenario, the economy would experience a more significant six-month shock, followed by a slower period of recovery that extends through the end of 2021 for the hardest-hit industries.
According to the analysis, the most significant impacts will be felt in the wage tax, business income and receipts tax, and sales taxes.
Wage taxes, the city’s largest revenue source, will be heavily impacted by unemployment. With a historic number of job losses affecting city residents, particularly workers in the restaurant, leisure, hospitality and retail sectors, the forecasts predict a large decline in the city’s wage tax revenue. In the moderate impact scenario, Philadelphia could lose $108 million in wage tax revenue during the next two years. The severe impact scenario projects the city could lose $259 million.
With many businesses forced to close temporarily, sales tax revenue is expected to see a large decrease. Sales tax revenue from the retail and restaurant industries, which combined made up 47 percent of the city’s sales tax revenue in fiscal year 2018, are projected to drop between 50% and 70% in the short term.
“While it’s clear that this current crisis will have a major impact on the city’s tax revenue, in both the moderate and severe scenarios, we anticipate the economy should rebound in calendar year 2021,” Rhynhart said.
The report does not include costs related to the city’s response to the COVID-19 crisis or the possible impact of state or federal aid.
The analysis comes as Mayor Jim Kenney is preparing to present a revised budget to City Council on Friday. The mayor had previously proposed a $5.2 billion budget that is now being reduced due to the economic fallout from the pandemic.
