City closes all non-essential businesses, gov’t offices

  • NBC10 Staff
Philadelphia has ordered all non-essential businesses to close as the city grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Jim Kenney said as of Monday at 5 p.m., all non-essential businesses should close. The closures are expected to last through at least March 27, though that time may be extended.

The city now has nine cases of the new coronavirus, health officials said.

Only essential commercial establishments should remain open. To allow for essential goods to be accessible to the public, the City of Philadelphia designates the following businesses as essential:

  • Supermarkets and grocery stores
  • Big box stores
  • Pharmacies
  • Discount stores, mini-markets, and non-specialized food stores
  • Daycare centers
  • Hardware stores
  • Gas stations
  • Banks
  • Post Offices
  • Laundromats and dry cleaners
  • Veterinary clinics for domestic pets and pet stores

This story is developing and will be updated.

For the full story, visit NBC Philadelphia.

