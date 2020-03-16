City closes all non-essential businesses, gov’t offices

Philadelphia has ordered all non-essential businesses to close as the city grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Jim Kenney said as of Monday at 5 p.m., all non-essential businesses should close. The closures are expected to last through at least March 27, though that time may be extended.

The city now has nine cases of the new coronavirus, health officials said.

Only essential commercial establishments should remain open. To allow for essential goods to be accessible to the public, the City of Philadelphia designates the following businesses as essential:

Supermarkets and grocery stores

Big box stores

Pharmacies

Discount stores, mini-markets, and non-specialized food stores

Daycare centers

Hardware stores

Gas stations

Banks

Post Offices

Laundromats and dry cleaners

Veterinary clinics for domestic pets and pet stores

This story is developing and will be updated.

For the full story, visit NBC Philadelphia.