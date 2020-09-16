Tribune Staff Report

The City of Philadelphia’s COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program is now matching tenants rent up to $1,500.

The Philadelphia Housing Development Corporation (PHDC) has announced an increase from up to $750 to $1,500 per month for Phase 2 of rental assistance for tenants affected by COVID-19.

Support The Philadelphia Tribune Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support the nation's longest continuously published newspaper serving the African American community by making a contribution. Contribute

This increase will automatically apply to tenants that have already applied for Phase 2 funding, as well as all new applicants.

“Our goal throughout the pandemic has been – and continues to be – to keep people in their homes,” Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement.

“Whether it’s through our rental assistance program, COVID emergency housing sites, or our eviction diversion program, maintaining housing for our most vulnerable residents is critical. This additional CARES Act funding for rental assistance allows us to serve landlords and families struggling to make ends meet. We encourage all eligible Philadelphians facing economic hardship during these challenging times to apply for rental assistance before the end of the month.”

Funding comes to Pennsylvania from the federal CARES Act.The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency is distributing funds to each county in the commonwealth. The $750 per applicant cap is a requirement of the state program, but cities are allowed to increase that amount with local funding. Philadelphia is supplementing this funding with federal CARES Act dollars that went directly to the City.

“With many tenants unable to pay rent, and a federal eviction moratorium in place, it is essential that we help our renters and their landlords to weather the storm,” Greg Heller, PHDC senior vice president of Community Investment said in a statement.

“We hope that this change allows many more landlords and tenants to participate and receive the assistance they need.”

City Councilman Darrell Clarke had raised concerns with the Kenney administration that Phase 2 of the rental assistance program was not progressing at a pace that would Philadelphia to fully draw down $28 million in PACARES funds provided for rental assistance.

Philadelphia has received approximately 10,500 applications from tenants and approximately 4,100 applications from landlords.

Clark said the landlord participation rate in this program is 40% — revealing the $750 per month is not sufficient to induce landlord participation. The average rent of tenants who participated in Phase 1 of the program was over $1,100 per month, far above the $750 stipend being provided by the State.

Clarke commended the city for increasing the funding.

“This assistance has several social, health and economic benefits for tenants, landlords and our City – including reducing evictions and stabilizing landlords, many of which are small businesses,” he said in a statement.

“Moreover, evictions often lead to homelessness. Keeping families housed is not only the moral thing to do, it also makes sense from a fiscal standpoint, as the cost of providing services will far exceed any allocation of CARES funds we put into this program. This was the right decision and action by the City, and I commend it.”

Applicants of the PHASE 2 Program must meet the following criteria:

• Applicants must be Philadelphia residents.

• Landlords and renters must each provide information.

• Renters must have lost more than 30% of their income due to reduced work hours/wages or become unemployed after March 1 due to COVID-19.

• Renters who applied for PA unemployment assistance must have done so after March 1.

• Renters’ income before March 1 must be no more than 100% of the area median income, or $87,000 for a family of three (the income limit for Phase 1 was 50% of AMI)

Rental assistance payments will be made to landlords. Landlords must agree to the terms of the program and may not displace the household or begin eviction proceedings for at least 60 days from the final month of rental assistance.

Funding will be awarded for qualified applicants on a first-come, first-served basis.

Qualified tenants and landlords can apply up until Sept. 30 by visiting https://phlrentassist.org/