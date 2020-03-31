The mayor and the union the represents Philadelphia police officers have agreed to extend the officers' contract for another year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the mayor announced this week.
The extension guarantees 2.5% pay raises and $750 bonuses for police officers and 2.25% pay raises and $450 bonuses for sheriff's officers after the contract extension goes into effect on May 31. The extension runs through the end of June 2021.
Negotiations on a new contract are scheduled to begin around this time next year.
“We did this now so our employees could focus on the health crisis on hand rather than engage in months of contract negotiations,” Mayor Jim Kenney said in a written statement.
Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5 John McNesby issued a statement thanking Kenney for "agreeing to a fair and responsible contract during these current times."
The Kenney administration and the police union have been negotiating the terms of the contract for several months, but decided over the weekend to put those negotiations on hold and extend the contract.
African-American leaders across the city have been watching the negotiation as closely as they can; many say it is too forgiving of officer misconduct and makes it too difficult for the Philadelphia Police Department to discipline or fire officers.
Mark Kelly Tyler, pastor of Mother Bethel AME Church and a member of interfaith organization POWER (Philadelphians Organized to Witness, Empower, and Rebuild), opposes much in the current contract. However, he has no problem with the extension for now.
"I’m disappointed, but I understand it. We’re in a different time,” Tyler said. “If it were the only thing that’s about to be pushed back, that would be one thing. But I don’t know what in our world that is not going to be pushed back months and possibly a year.”
Tyler would have liked to have seen the extension not carry over into 2021.
“We can debate whether a year is too long versus six months,” he said, “but to be delayed is understandable.”
When negotiations resume, Tyler says the concerns of activists will be unchanged.
“Our demands don’t go away,” Tyler said. “But when you are in the midst of a war — and that’s what we’re in; the enemy is a virus — then you have to recognize that there is a greater priority right now that makes all of our priorities submit to it.”
Under the extension, allegations of harassment or discrimination will be investigated by the Employees Relations Unit, of the Office of Labor Relations, rather than by the police.
“We are still interested in seeking discipline and other operation reforms in a long-term contract, which would be negotiated next year,” Kenney said.
Another key issue is whether officers will be permitted to continue to live outside of city limits, a convenience the city wants to take away.
The city has mandated residency for nearly all city employees since the 1950s, but police and some other public workers are exempt.
In 2010, the police union won the right for some members to live outside city limits. The terms went into effect in 2012 for all officers with five or more years of experience.
The residency requirement was dropped for members of the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office in 2012 who are represented by the police union, but all other members of the office must live in the city.
“We will be asking for residency changes,” City Managing Director Brian Abernathy said last year as negotiations kicked off.
Other city unions looking to extend their contacts include the Philadelphia Firefighters’ and Paramedics’ Union Local 22, trade union AFSCME District Council 33 and District Council 47.
