ChristianaCare offers free drive-through coronavirus testing in Wilmington today

With Delaware under a state of emergency ordered by Gov. John Carney and four cases of coronavirus confirmed, the state’s largest health system is offering free drive-through testing today in Wilmington.

ChristianaCare will provide the tests from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of 601 S. Madison St. on the Riverfront. The lot is across the street from the Penn Cinema movie theater.

Public health officials are currently awaiting results of 10 people who have been tested. Another 30 tests came back negative.

Since Feb. 7, the state has monitored 91 people who returned from travel to areas where coronavirus was active. Thirty -ive people are currently being monitored as a precaution.

Today’s testing is for people who have symptoms consistent with COVID-19, including fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Testing is not recommended for people who have no symptoms. Results will be available in two to five days.

People with questions about coronavirus may call the Division of Public Health’s Coronavirus Call Center at 866-408-1899 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or e-mail DPHCall@delaware.gov.

The four confirmed cases are people associated with the University of Delaware who attended an off-campus event last week. Two are graduate students, one is a professor, and the fourth is a postdoctoral researcher.

Carney’s emergency declaration puts the National Guard on alert for possible deployment and also prohibits price gouging. The governor has urged cancellation of events with more than 100 people.

Schools remain open, but the University of Delaware has moved up spring break and along with Delaware State University will move to online learning until further notice.