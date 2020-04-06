Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces the "We Are Not Playing" campaign during a press conference at Soldier Field, Monday morning, April 6, 2020, in Chicago. The city is launching a health campaign focused on the city's Black and brown communities, following a media report highlighting the disproportionate number of Black residents among those who have died of COVID-19 complications in the city. — Chicago Sun-Times via AP/Ashlee Rezin Garcia