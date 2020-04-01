FILE - This March 16, 2020, file photo shows the Oculus at the World Trade Center's transportation hub in New York. Census Day, the April 1 reference day for the once-a-decade effort to count everyone in the U.S., arrived Wednesday with a nation almost paralyzed by the spread of the novel coronavirus, but census officials vowed the job would be completed by its year-end deadline. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)