I'm sure that we all have some form of cabin fever these days — whether we are essential employees who still hit the streets for work or stuck at home.
There are any number of virtual things to do these days thank goodness, from ballet lessons and kickboxing classes, to happy hours and orchestra concerts.
To help us come up with creative ways to whittle down the many choices of webinars, Houseparty meetups, Zoom conferences and live social media gatherings, we have the National Day Calendar.
This calendar is the "official, authoritative source for fun, unusual and unique national days." It also lists monthly observances throughout its pages.
I'll update the list weekly and put up items for two-week periods. Please enjoy, stay safe and stay healthy.
APRIL
Canine Fitness Month, Cannabis Awareness Month, Child Abuse Awareness Month, English Language Month, Humor Month, Internship Awareness Month, Month of Hope, Month of the Military Child, Poetry Month, Straw Hat Month
April 7: Beer Day, Coffee Cake Day, Girl Me Too Day, Handmade Day, No Housework Day, SAAM Day of Action
April 8: All is Ours Day, Empanada Day, Zoo Lovers Day
April 9: Alcohol Screening Day, Cherish an Antique Day, Chinese Almond Cookie Day, Former Prisoner of War Recognition Day, Name Yourself Day, Unicorn Day, Winston Churchill Day
April 10: Cinnamon Crescent Day, Encourage a Young Writer Day, Farm Animals Day, Siblings Day, Good Friday
April 11: Barber Shop Quartet Day, Cheese Fondue Day, Eight Track Tape Day, Pet Day, Submarine Day
April 12: Big Wind Day, Colorado Day, Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day, Licorice Day, Easter Sunday
April 13: Make Lunch Count Day, Peach Cobbler Day, Scrabble Day, Thomas Jefferson Day
April 14: Dolphin Day, Equal Pay Day, Ex-Spouse Day, Gardening Day, Pan American Day, Pecan Day, Reach as High as You Can Day
April 15: Glazed Spiral Ham Day, Rubber Eraser Day, Take a Wild Guess Day, Titanic Remembrance Day
April 16: Eggs Benedict Day, Get to Know Your Customers Day, Orchid Day, Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day
April 17: Bat Appreciation Day, Cheeseball Day, Ellis Island Family History Day, Haiku Poetry Day
April 18: Animal Crackers Day, Auctioneers Day, Columnists' Day, Lineman Appreciation Day, Record Store Day
April 19: Amaretto Day, Garlic Day, North Dakota Day
April 20: Cheddar Fries Day, Lima Bean Respect Day, Look Alike Day, Pineapple Upside Down Cake Day
April 21: Chocolate Covered Cashews Day, Kindergarten Day, Library Workers Day
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.