LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 02: A student writes on a divider which is used for learning in a socially distanced protective desk at Westwood STAR Tutoring & Enrichment Center on September 2, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. The center serves as a learning hub for students from various schools in the region which remain closed for in-person classes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)