Community College of Philadelphia (CCP) administrators are planning to open the fall semester with online courses and distance learning.

“Making this decision now gives everyone a chance to register now without worrying that their fall semester will be interrupted,” president of CCP Donald Guy Generals told the Tribune on Tuesday. “It also gives our faculty and staff time to plan for the best possible education experience this Fall.”

The decision, announced during a virtual town hall meeting with faculty and staff on Tuesday, was based on local, state and federal health guidelines that recommend varying degrees of social distancing measures for the foreseeable future.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

CCP admissions and student support staff have been working remotely since March.

“The online courses will be designed by our faculty in collaboration with their deans and department heads,” Generals said. “We think it’s important to let our faculty make the decisions they know will be best for each individual course.”

The school might offer some in-person classes for select majors requiring labs, clinics, or hands-on instruction if local, state and federal health guidelines change.

Students will still be able to access advisors, counselors, financial aid and the school’s admission office from home via phone, email and Zoom appointments.

The college will continue to offer students a college experience, with online meetings for student clubs and organizations, guest speakers and lecturers, college events, and career services and job fairs.

The college also will continue to expand CCP Cares, an online initiative that connect students with resources they need to stay on track with their studies, Generals said.

“We will also continue our successful laptop loan program for students who need them to complete their coursework," Generals said.