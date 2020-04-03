In this Feb. 26, 2013, file photo, inmates walk through the exercise yard at California State Prison Sacramento, near Folsom, Calif. Approximately 3,500 prison inmates may be eligible for expedited release if they are not currently serving a sentence for a violent or sex crime and are within 60 days of their earliest possible release date, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, announced this week. — AP File Photo/Rich Pedroncelli