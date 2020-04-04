New social distancing guidelines put in place to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus are creating uneasiness among some families as they try to bury their loved ones.
The guidelines say only 10 people may be present at a viewing or short funeral service.
“I try to share with families that we have to stay within these governmental guidelines,” said Gregory T. Burrell, president and CEO of Terry Funeral Home in West Philadelphia.
“It makes me feel bad because I understand the grief. Funerals allow you to put closure to death and the fact that we are unable to do it is disheartening. Not only do you have that death, but you’ve got to deal with the fact that you cannot properly give your loved one a home going. It is becoming increasingly more difficult.”
While many families have been very accommodating, he said some still don’t understand that they cannot have a traditional funeral. By the time a clergy member and funeral home staff are accounted for, only about five family members or friends can attend a short service.
Cynthia Wood, president of Wood Funeral Home in the Carroll Park neighborhood, said many of her clients are adapting to new guidelines that only allow a small number of people to attend a viewing or short service.
“They want to follow the rules and we’re trying to help them follow the rules here,” she said.
For some families, observing social distancing practices during a funeral service can be challenging as people typically hug and hold hands as a source of comfort.
“Because they are family, they are all on top of each other, but we try to separate them,” Wood said.
Wood is considering livestreaming short services for families due to the restrictions on social gatherings.
The coronavirus crisis has led some funeral homes to interact with clients and families over the phone and the internet.
“It has affected what we are able to do,” said Cynthia Johnson-Reid, a supervisor and licensed funeral director at the Emmanuel Johnson Funeral Home in Mt. Airy.
“We cannot have that closeness that we’d like to have with our people. I like to be face-to-face and be right there with them.”
When Emmanuel Johnson hosts a viewing, visitors are permitted into the chapel only one person at a time.
Johnson-Reid noted some cemeteries are following national guidelines that permit people to view burials only from inside their cars, as opposed to standing near the gravesite.
“They are viewing the burial from the roadside,” she said.
“It’s a heart-wrenching thing.”
Meanwhile, some families are opting to bury their loved ones now and host a memorial service in the future.
“That is the acceptable way to do it,” Wood said.
“Have the burial. Have the cremation now and then have the memorial if we ever get out of the woods here.”
That is, if they have the money.
Nearly 10 million Americans have filed for unemployment in the last two weeks.
“The thing that we are bracing for now is the fact that people will not have jobs,” Burrell said. “They may not have the money to have these funerals going forward. This virus is causing havoc.”
