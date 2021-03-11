The Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium has announced updates to its vaccination administration.

The organization will be administering the Johnson& Johnson and Moderna vaccines.

“Personally I think that both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson provide the efficacy to combat this epidemic right now, but we realize that people have personal preferences and we wanted an opportunity to offer you both,” said Dr. Ala Stanford, founder of the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium.

The organization is offering the J&J vaccine as the only one dose shot on March 12 and March 15.

Support The Philadelphia Tribune Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support the nation's longest continuously published newspaper serving the African American community by making a contribution. Contribute

On March 14 and March 16, the consortium is administering Moderna. People who need second shot of Moderna are asked to come to the vaccine clinic on their respective appointment dates.

The vaccinations will be administered as follows — March 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Deliverance Evangelistic Church, 2001 W. Lehigh Avenue and March 14, March 15 and March 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Liacouras Center, 1776 N. Broad St.

This comes as the Philadelphia Department of Public Health announced on Wednesday that it has expanded vaccine eligibility to those 65 and older.

The Health Department notified COVID-19 vaccine providers that the Philadelphia Vaccine Advisory Committee has recommended a change to the Philadelphia Phase 1b eligibility criteria to include those aged 65 years and older. Previously, eligibility by age criteria for Philadelphia Phase 1b was only those who were 75 years or older. This change is possible because of the increased number of vaccine doses coming into the city and was considered by the Vaccine Advisory Committee in order to bring the city’s vaccine distribution program into line with the surrounding counties and state.