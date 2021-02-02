The Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium (BDCC) has begun distributing Phase 1b coronavirus vaccines to Philadelphia residents in accordance with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health. Vaccines are by appointment only. Philadelphia residents wanting the vaccine can register at: www.blackdoctorsconsortium.com or by contacting BDCC offices at 484-270-6200. COVID-19 Testing is still a major necessity in identifying one’s status. The Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium will continue offering barrier-free COVID-19 Test while supplies last. Testing and vaccination will occur on the following dates and times, listed, below.
DATE: Tuesday, Feb. 2
TIME: noon-8 p.m.
LOCATION: Christian Stronghold Baptist Church
4701 Lancaster Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19131
COVID-19: Vaccination of Black Sororities and Fraternities
DATES: Thursday, Feb. 4 and Saturday, Feb. 6
TIME: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
COVID-19: Vaccination* * Locations provided upon request
ABOUT THE BLACK DOCTORS COVID-19 CONSORTIUM:
Dr. Ala Stanford founded the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium (BDCC) in early April 2020 to provide ACCESS, EMPATHY and ACTION to all residents of Southeastern Pennsylvania. The mission of the BDCC is to mitigate the morbidity and mortality associated with the coronavirus. To date, BDCC has tested over 23,000 patients.
BDCC provides barrier-free COVID-19 testing and vaccines at various locations throughout the hardest hit sections of Southeast Pennsylvania — at no out-of-pocket cost.
BDCC focuses on African Americans in Southeastern Pennsylvania, as the rates of COVID-19 disease and death have been greatest in this group. BDCC does not discriminate and will test all who come to our sites and require our services.
BDCC tests for the coronavirus with an FDA approved system of nasal swabs/PCR; conducts antibody testing to those who schedule an appointment with our offices; and administers the Moderna vaccine. BDCC will notify and provide a lab report copy to all patients who test positive for COVID-19 and/or its antibodies and appointments are set for vaccines.
