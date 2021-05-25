The Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium (BDCC) will continue distributing coronavirus vaccines to Philadelphia residents in accordance with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health. Testing is still a major necessity in identifying one’s status. The Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium will continue offering barrier-free COVID-19 test while supplies last. Testing and vaccination will occur on the following dates and times listed below.

DATES: Tuesday, May 25; Thursday, May 27

TIME: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

LOCATION: Deliverance Evangelistic Church,

2001 W. Lehigh Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19132

COVID-19: Vaccination