The Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium (BDCC) will continue distributing coronavirus vaccines to Philadelphia residents in accordance with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health. BDCC will continue offering the Pfizer vaccine to individuals 12 years and older; and Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for those 18 years and older. BDCC will continue home vaccinations to meet the continued demand. Vaccination will occur on the following dates and times listed below. To help eliminate barriers to receiving the vaccine in Philadelphia, Uber is proving a free $50 round-trip ride to anyone wishing to be vaccinated at any BDCC clinic, using Promo Code: 10MVBDC.

DATES: Tuesday, Jun 8; Thursday, June 10; Friday, June 11

TIME: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

LOCATION: Deliverance Evangelistic Church, 2001 W. Lehigh Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19132

COVID-19: Vaccination

DATE: Thursday, June 10

TIME: 3-7 p.m.

LOCATION: Delaware County Wellness Center, 125 Chester Avenue, Yeadon, PA 19020

COVID-19: Vaccination (Pfizer)