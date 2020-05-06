People who believe they have COVID-19, and who meet the criteria, wait in line to be pre-screened for the coronavirus outside of the Brooklyn Hospital Center on March 20, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York. - The new coronavirus isn't picky about who it infects -- so why does data emerging from some states suggest that African Americans are bearing the brunt? Experts say the community is disproportionately impacted by underlying conditions linked to poverty, and often faces challenges in accessing testing and health care (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)