Jude Arijaje was forced to close his two Minuteman Press franchises and lay off most of his 13 employees because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s been devastating for businesses,” he said.
Arijaje is hoping to rebound by securing funding from the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, which provides low-interest loans for businesses of 500 or fewer employees to fund payroll costs and retain their employees.
Congress is set to replenish the PPP with another $310 billion. Sixty billion dollars of that funding will be channeled through community banks, community development financial institutions (CDFIs), credit unions and minority depository institutions to assist smaller businesses.
More than 1.6 million loans were approved under the first round of the PPP, which had $247 billion in funding; 70% of the loans were for amounts under $150,000.
Pennsylvania ranks among the top 10 states in both the amount of loan dollars and total number of loans made through the PPP, according to the Small Business Administration. More than 36,600 loans for a total of $9.9 billion were approved in the commonwealth.
However, the initiative garnered criticism because loans were approved for large, publicly traded companies, such as restaurants and hotel chains. Those loans siphoned millions of dollars from the initial pool of funds.
Now advocates are saying the new bill doesn’t do enough for small or minority-owned businesses.
“We expect the additional PPP funding will run out of money just as quickly as the first round — if not sooner — and it’s only going to reach very small and minority-owned businesses if the Small Business Administration makes that a priority,” Jesse Van Tol, CEO of National Community Reinvestment Coalition said in a statement.
“Congress should have gone further and required that, but it didn’t. If the SBA doesn’t explicitly prioritize micro-businesses and minority-owned businesses, it’s likely that bigger companies will once again dominate the program while the smallest businesses are once again left out.”
And U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans (PA-3) is calling for the SBA to be transparent with the funding.
“It is essential that these SBA programs fulfill the objective of Congress – to help small businesses who cannot survive without these loans,” he said, testifying Thursday during a hearing on priorities for the program.
“News that large restaurant chains received $20 million in PPP loans has eroded the public trust and confidence in these programs and in government. While many of us are wearing masks today, we need the SBA to be transparent with taxpayer dollars.”
The African American Chamber of Commerce of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware has teamed up with Lendistry, a leading CDFI, to educate business owners about applying for the PPP program.
AACC President and CEO Donavan West says business owners should apply quickly as the second round of funding is expected to run out within a three-day period. He said some of the chamber’s audience missed out before because the funds ran out by the time they applied.
“We need to make sure this time around that we have as many people participating as possible,” he said during a webinar.
“So that means that every business owner that is interested, qualified and is in need, needs to apply immediately.”
Arijaje applied for a PPP loan through Wells Fargo before funding ran out last week, but didn’t get one.
Arijaje has already submitted a second application through a CDFI, in hopes that his odds would be better.
“Everybody I know who was successful applied with one of the small banks,” he said.
Arijaje is gearing up to reinvent his printing business as he waits for funding to come through.
“When we open up, we are not going to come back the same, because people have changed, attitudes have changed and what people were buying has changed,” he said.
Richard Cottom, the president of Sovereign Security, was able to secure a PPP loan in the first round of funding through Customers Bank.
He said leveraging an existing banking relationship and having his payroll and tax documents on hand were key in applying quickly and getting a loan.
“That influx in cash allows us to continue to operate while we wait to get paid from our clients that are still operating,” Cottom said.
“Payments are slower now, so it really came at an opportune time.”
His Center City-based security services firm has lost some clients due to the pandemic.
“One good thing is that we were able to redeploy our officers to various other accounts throughout the business, so we didn’t have to lay anyone off,” said Cottom, whose firm has approximately 190 employees.
