WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 10: U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson testifies during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on September 10, 2019 in Washington, DC. Trump administration officials were testifying before the committee in support of a report released last week calling for the privatization of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the mortgage-finance behemoths taken over by the federal government 11 years ago to prevent their collapse in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

 Zach Gibson

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson tested positive for coronavirus Monday morning, his deputy chief of staff Coalter Baker confirmed to CNN.

Carson attended the election night party where White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and nearly every other attendee was not wearing a mask. Meadows and four others in Trump's orbit subsequently tested positive last week.

Carson was also spotted maskless at a Trump campaign rally in Waterford Township, Michigan on October 30.

Carson's diagnosis was first reported by ABC News.

