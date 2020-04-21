FILE - In this April 3, 2020, file photo, the seating area is closed-off at a food court in Assi Plaza during the coronavirus outbreak in Niles, Ill. As state and federal leaders tussle over when and how fast to “reopen” the U.S. economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, some corporations are taking the first steps toward bringing their employees back to work. Retailers, restaurants and mall operators are looking at China’s experience to see how they can reopen stores. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)