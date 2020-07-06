Keisha Lance Bottoms

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, a top candidate to be presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's running mate, said Monday that she has tested positive for Covid-19.

"COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive," the mayor said on Twitter.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

CNN

