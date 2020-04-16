In this Jan. 23, 2019, file photo, musician Meek Mill, right, speaks about his incarceration along with Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin at the launch of REFORM Alliance in New York. With factories closed, tens of millions out of work and a recession looming because of the coronavirus pandemic, athletes, teams, entertainers and business leaders are donating prized possessions in response to a challenge to feed families suddenly in need. The “All In Challenge” was started by Rubin on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, and some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment have answered the call, including Meek Mill. — AP Photo/Kathy Willens