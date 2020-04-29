Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley announced today that with the decline of coronavirus cases in the community, and the stability of cases in hospitals, the city will be “scaling back” the operation at the Liacouras Center over the next 14 days.
“We will be stopping admissions, and those people who remain will continue to stay there until they’re ready to go home, then they will be discharged to home,” he said.
As of today, five COVID-19 patients were being treated at the Liacouras Center, but new admissions will be allowed over the next few days. The Liacouras Center, on the campus of Temple University, has served as a field hospital for COVID-19 patients.
During his daily COVID-19 update, Farley said the situation with the epidemic “is about the same as it was yesterday,” and reported that there were 358 new cases of coronavirus identified in Philadelphia residents, bringing the total to 13,803 since the epidemic began.
“You’ll see continued day-to-day fluctuations of that daily number, but it’s still looking like we’re past the peak of the epidemic — the decline is unfortunately very slow,” said Farley.
Farley also reported 25 additional deaths, bringing the total to 541 since the beginning of the epidemic, including 306 (57%) who were long-term care facility residents.
Farley said the number of deaths is “similar to the average daily numbers that we’ve seen in the past,” which could indicate the beginning of a decline. “That would certainly be very good news, if that does continue to decline,” he said.
On the economic front, Mayor Jim Kenney today announced an executive order detailing the resumption of construction activity in Philadelphia, in light of Gov. Tom Wolf’s order allowing resumption statewide on Friday.
“I’m confident that the resumption of construction activity in Philadelphia will prove to be a much-needed boost to economic activity in the city,” said Kenney. “I’m equally confident that everyone involved will be vigilant about adhering to the ‘be safe’ procedures and protocols as this work resumes. This is just the first step, but an important first step as we attempt to restart the economy, while still doing everything we can to mitigate the spread of this virus.”
Kenney also announced that golf courses will be permitted to reopen on FridayMore information is available at the Philadelphia Parks and Recreation website.
