Philadelphia hit another unfortunate milestone on Tuesday, as COVID-19 has now claimed the lives of more than 500 city residents.
Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said 32 new deaths were reported since Monday, bringing the total number of fatalities to 516. Some of those deaths happened up to two weeks ago but are only just being identified as related to the coronavirus.
“Please know all of Philadelphia joins you in mourning these individuals,” said Mayor Jim Kenney.
Of the 516 total deaths, 288, or 56%, were long-term care facility residents. "This epidemic continues to hit nursing home residents particularly hard,” said Farley.
Farley also reported that there were 577 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Philadelphia, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 13,445. Even so, Farley restated his belief that the city is past the worst of the virus, although it could be a slow descent as the number of new cases begins to decrease.
