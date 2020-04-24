A city resident stopped city health commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley on the street Thursday and asked if the city had passed the peak of the coronavirus outbreak, and Farley couldn’t say.
“I’m not willing to say that we’re past the peak yet,” he said. “Things are looking a little bit better, but this virus may yet surprise us.”
Farley said Friday there were 651 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the city, increasing the total number of confirmed cases by 5.8% to 11,877. “This is about the average of cases we’ve seen in the last week or so — maybe slightly down.”
Health officials also confirmed six additional deaths from COVID-19 or complications related to it, increasing the total number of deaths by 1.4% to 449. Roughly 53% of the people who died (236) were long-term care facility residents.
“That six is a lower number today than we’ve been seeing in the past,” Farley said. “There are some delays in reporting the deaths, as there are some delays in reporting of cases. If you look at the graph on the website, though, it looked like it may be showing a decline in the daily number of deaths. If that continues, it would certainly be a very welcome trend.”
Once again, Farley expressed concern over the city’s shortage of testing supplies, saying, “We are still limited by the number of swabs we have to collect samples, by laboratory capacity to run those tests, and delays in reporting. We still have our criteria. We’re recommending testing only for people who are health care workers, or people over the age of 50 who have symptoms that are typical of the coronavirus. Testing is available for those who meet those criteria.”
The good news was largely economic for Mayor Jim Kenney, who commented on the latest federal aid package passed by Congress, which provides more money for the Paycheck Protection Program, hospitals and testing.
“While we’re grateful that this latest package passed, it is another reminder that many pressing issues still exist that must be addressed,” Kenney said. “As I’ve said before, governments are in desperate need of direct and flexible aid to help with revenue losses that have resulted from the economic disruption. Without it, cities, counties and states across the country will be facing a total of hundreds of billions in deficits, and the hard choices that will be required will certainly not help with economic recovery. Cities and states are on the front line fighting COVID-19, and they shouldn’t have to sacrifice vital services their residents need because of ideological differences at the federal level.”
