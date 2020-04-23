Mayor Jim Kenney announced Thursday that another city employee has succumbed to the coronavirus.
The name of the individual is being withheld to respect the family’s request for privacy, but the mayor was able to share basic information about the employee.
“I can tell you that the individual works for the Philadelphia Department of Prisons as a Social Work Services Manager,” Kenney said. “This is a heartbreaking reminder that the virus does not discriminate, and it is affecting people from our entire community. We are unsure where and how the employee contracted the virus, but we will continue to do all we can to protect the other city employees who are continuing to show up for work each day, and put their own health and safety at risk. Our condolences go out to the person’s family and friends, and to the entire staff of our prison system at this very difficult time.”
Kenney also noted that Thursday marked one month since the city’s stay-at-home order took effect.
“The death of another city worker and almost 400 other Philadelphians whom we lost is a stark reminder that one month in, this virus is still very much with us, here in Philadelphia and throughout Southeastern Pennsylvania. We are also certain that the order of decorum of non-essential businesses, and to stay at home has helped slow the spread of COVID-19,” Kenney said.
“Last evening, Governor Wolf announced his plan throughout Pennsylvania to eventually return to normal activities. We are still studying the plan. We are specifically working through how Philadelphia and our region can move forward under this framework. With the southeastern part of the state facing the gravest impact, it is clear a regional approach to recovery is vital. So we thank the governor and his staff for their diligence on this, and we expect to have more information to share over the next week.”
Kenney said the way to get a “green light” from the governor’s plan is to “expand testing.”
“We are still limited by the number of swabs we have to collect test samples and by laboratory capacity to run those tests and by slow turnaround,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley. “Testing is a key part of the governor’s plan. We are still reviewing that plan [in regard to] Philadelphia. We do think that there’s more detail that needs to [be provided] about what exactly is allowed in that yellow zone and what’s allowed in the green zone, but we are very much in agreement that we need to have expanded testing and contact tracing.”
“The situation with the epidemic is very similar today as it’s been in the last few days,” Farley said.
The health commissioner reported 583 additional presumptive confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in Philadelphia, increasing the number of confirmed cases by 5.5% to 11,226.
Farley also confirmed 20 additional fatalities in Philadelphia increasing the number of residents who have succumbed to the virus in Philadelphia by 4.7% to 443. Of the 443 total deaths, 237 (53%) were long-term care facility residents.
“This epidemic continues to hit nursing home residents particularly hard,” Farley said.
