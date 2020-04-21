FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 28, 2015 file photo, Devin Sweetney poses during Denver Nuggets media day Monday, Sept. 28, 2015. Sweetney knew even before the coronavirus outbreak that nothing was guaranteed when it came to getting paid for playing overseas. The 32-year-old American said the Greek basketball team he played for this season still owes him “thousands of dollars.” American players have been able to earn livings by infusing European basketball teams with scoring and ball handling but now they’re worried there will be fewer jobs and lower salaries in the economic fallout of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)