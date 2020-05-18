"American Idol" has a new winner.

The ABC singing competition announced its winner on Sunday.

Just Sam became the show's first ever "at home" winner, beating out finalists Julia Gargano, Arthur Gunn, Dillon James, Louis Knight, Francisco Martin and Jonny West.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

The 21-year-old subway singer from Harlem was congratulated by judge Luke Bryant after her win.

"No one more deserving of this life-changing experience," Bryant tweeted. "Congratulations @CoJustsam. We love you #AmericanIdol @AmericanIdol."

Gunn,22, was the runner-up.

This season's show was unlike any other.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis contestants were sent home at the Top 20 phase.

"#AmericanIdol continues to wish everyone health and safety," a press release regarding the move stated. "For the first time in competition show history, #AmericanIdol has broadcasted a full remote episode from over 40 locations, with all contestant performances shot on iPhones."

ABC rebooted "American Idol" in 2018 after it ended its run of Fox in 2016 following 15 seasons.