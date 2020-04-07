Cindy Ayers Elliott, owner of Foot Print Farms, right, discusses the best method of cleaning and preparing some of her vegetables for dinner to a customer at the Mississippi Farmers Market April 4, 2020 in Jackson, Miss. Gov. Tate Reeves' shelter at home executive order, limits the number of activities people can do in the face of a spreading COVID-19. However, shopping for groceries at the market is allowed and a number of customers and vendors wore protective masks and gloves for extra security. —AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis